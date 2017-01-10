37392
Seal menu raises eyebrows

A Vancouver restaurant is causing a stir with its latest dish.

The menu at Granville Island's Edible Canada for this year’s Dine Out Vancouver Festival includes seal ragu.

The festival begins Jan. 20.

“I just don’t think I would eat seal to be honest,” said Maria Acosta as she walked past the restaurant. “That’s the first thing that came to my mind, the hunting of the seals.”

Restaurateur Eric Pateman says serving seal is an opportunity to showcase an ingredient few people outside Atlantic Canada have tasted.

But, Peter Fricker of the Vancouver Humane Society responds: “We really don’t need to kill more animals just to satisfy the appetite of trendy foodies who are looking for another novelty food."

“It may be a sustainable food, but it’s certainly not a humane food,” he told CTV. “The East Coast seal hunt is known around the world as an example of extreme animal cruelty.”

Pateman, however, feels there is a lot of misinformation out there around the seal hunt.

"There’s also a great opportunity to educate people as well,” he said. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver

