High risk in Vancouver

Police say "compelling circumstances exist" to warn that a high-risk sex offender is living in Vancouver.

Michael Wayne Carpenter, 46, is serving a 10-year long supervision order, with convictions for three counts each of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police also warned about Carpenter last August. 

He is specifically banned from Kamloops.

"Carpenter poses a risk to the safety of vulnerable female children, teens, and adults. He will be living at a correctional halfway house in the city of Vancouver," said the VPD in a statement.

He is described as white, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with brown short hair and blue eyes.

His conditions include no drugs or alcohol, no access to the Internet, not to be in the precence of females under 18 years old and staying away from Kamloops.

Anyone seeing him breach conditions is urged to call 911.

