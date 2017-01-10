Bull riding star dead at 25

Photo: PBR

Champion B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon has died at the age of 25.

The Merritt man died Monday.

A statement from the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association said the rodeo and bull riding community is "deeply saddened" by the death. It doesn't say how he died.

"Ty was a talent that comes along very seldom in any sport," said the association.

He was the 2016 Professional Bull Riders Canada champion and a four time PBR World finalist.

"While all of us mourn the loss of one of our sport’s brightest stars, we are painfully aware that we have also lost one of the truly genuine people in this or any sport. The ever-ready Pozzy grin, the endless love and devotion to family and friends, his ability to pick up the spirits of those around him – those are special talents – as great, and maybe even greater, than his superstar ability to ride the rankest bulls in the industry."

"With heavy hearts we say farewell to an outstanding bull rider who made our sport better and an amazing man who made our lives better."