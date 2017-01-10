38252
37973

BC  

More details on grant jump

- | Story: 185608

Relief is on the way for homeowners in British Columbia facing a jump in property taxes thanks to soaring home values.

B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong said the threshold to take part in the province's homeowner grant program will increase by a third this year, to include properties with an assessed value of up to $1.6 million.

The $400,000 jump from last year's limit will ensure nine out of 10 homes across the province are eligible to receive a basic grant of $570, he said. The program will apply to one-in-five homes in Metro Vancouver, he added.

"We are doing our part to help keep housing costs affordable for families," de Jong said in a statement.

"The strength of the province's economy and sound fiscal management have put us in a position to raise the threshold by such a large amount this year to help homeowners."

The announcement is the latest policy response to the red hot real estate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, despite sales having tempered in recent months.

Last year, the province introduced a 15 per cent foreign buyers tax, while the federal government clamped down on mortgage rules, making it more difficult for homebuyers to secure financing. The move comes as B.C. prepares for a provincial election, with voters scheduled to head to the polls on May 9.

Last week, the province's finance ministry said it was looking to increase the $1.2-million limit to the homeowners grant after property assessments jumped by as much as 50 per cent for some single-family homes in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

The program is expected to cost the province an extra $12 million compared to last year.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
38163
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37143
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Horse goes wild over a squeaky toy

Horse goes wild over a squeaky toy

Must Watch
Ah yes, the most majestic animal…
thetango-dailydose-0109201734
Daily Dose – January 10, 2017
Daily Dose
Fortunately horses are permitted to check out today’s Daily...
thetango-dailydose-0109201724
Daily Dose – January 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Whether it’s planes or beer, come take a flight with us!
kim_kardashian_robbery_investigation_sees_15_people_arrested_-_report.jpg
Kim Kardashian robbery investigation sees 15 people arrested – report
Showbiz
Police have reportedly arrested 15 people in connection with the...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017
Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports...

38020