38252

BC  

Left 'emotionally crippled'

- | Story: 185597

A courtroom in New Westminster has heard from a mother who says she was "emotionally and morally crippled" by her son's murder.

Dorothy McKay read a victim impact statement Monday at a sentencing hearing for Tom Holden, who has admitted to planning the murder of a couple from Mission.

Guthrie McKay was killed immediately in 2008, while Lisa Dudley was found alive four days later and died on the way to hospital.

A police officer who responded to a neighbours complaints of shots fired that night was later sanctioned by the RCMP because he didn't get out of his police cruiser to investigate.

Both Holden's lawyer and the Crown have asked for a 10-year sentence, minus 145 days credit for time he served awaiting trial, but a B.C. Supreme Court judge put off the sentencing until Feb. 10.

Three other men who carried out the murders have already been convicted. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38006
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37143
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Horse goes wild over a squeaky toy

Horse goes wild over a squeaky toy

Must Watch
Ah yes, the most majestic animal…
thetango-dailydose-0109201734
Daily Dose – January 10, 2017
Daily Dose
Fortunately horses are permitted to check out today’s Daily...
thetango-dailydose-0109201724
Daily Dose – January 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Whether it’s planes or beer, come take a flight with us!
kim_kardashian_robbery_investigation_sees_15_people_arrested_-_report.jpg
Kim Kardashian robbery investigation sees 15 people arrested – report
Showbiz
Police have reportedly arrested 15 people in connection with the...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017
Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports...

37888