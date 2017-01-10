Left 'emotionally crippled'

Photo: Contributed

A courtroom in New Westminster has heard from a mother who says she was "emotionally and morally crippled" by her son's murder.

Dorothy McKay read a victim impact statement Monday at a sentencing hearing for Tom Holden, who has admitted to planning the murder of a couple from Mission.

Guthrie McKay was killed immediately in 2008, while Lisa Dudley was found alive four days later and died on the way to hospital.

A police officer who responded to a neighbours complaints of shots fired that night was later sanctioned by the RCMP because he didn't get out of his police cruiser to investigate.

Both Holden's lawyer and the Crown have asked for a 10-year sentence, minus 145 days credit for time he served awaiting trial, but a B.C. Supreme Court judge put off the sentencing until Feb. 10.

Three other men who carried out the murders have already been convicted.