Photo: CTV

Good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a driver who skidded off an icy Richmond road, Monday, and crashed upside down into an icy ditch.

Police arrived as the Samaritans were trying to get the driver out of the partially submerged car on River Road Monday morning.

The driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers at scene mentioned it was extremely icy,” said Richmond RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

– with files from CTV Vancouver