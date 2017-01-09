38252

BC  

Burned body identified

- | Story: 185565

Police have identified a body that was found burned in a remote shelter in North Vancouver.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team says 41-year-old Lisa MacPherson was the victim of a homicide.

Cpl. Meghan Foster says there are still many unanswered questions about what happened to the North Vancouver woman.

RCMP have said the body was found Nov. 28 in a densely wooded area along Bridgman North Trail.

They have not released the cause of MacPherson's death.

Police are asking anyone who knew the woman to contact the Integrate Homicide Investigations Team.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38163
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138


screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm

Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017

Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports world are here! World’s Fastest 180 Hit In Competition untitled...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am
A wire spool rolling down the highway
Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...

38231