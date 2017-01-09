Five eagles electrocuted

Photo: Facebook

Five bald eagles have been electrocuted in just the past week in Metro Vancouver.

The O.W.L. Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says Delta is a problem area for the electrocutions because it is mostly farmland with few perches for the birds of prey.

One bird survived the shock, but had to be put down.

Staff member Marina Versteeg said the deaths are disturbing, especially since one of the birds previously survived a similar incident.

"Sometimes, they come in missing a wing – sometimes they have organ failure. Burn holes in their body. It's hard to watch," Versteeg told CTV.

The group has another two injured birds in its care recovering from shocks.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro is promising to help, and on Tuesday will begin installing perch guards on 14 power poles in the area. It's also looking at building artificial perches and insulating some of its power lines.

Last year, O.W.L. saw more than four dozen eagle electrocutions.

– with files from CTV Vancouver