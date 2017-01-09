Drug bust by elem. school

Photo: RCMP

A drug bust across the street from a suburban Victoria elementary school has netted thousands of dollars in cash and hundreds of pills.

RCMP executed a search warrant on the Langford home, Friday, right across the street from Ruth King Elementary School.

Police say the proximity to the school is “quite concerning."

Hundreds of pills and more than $26,000 in cash was seized. It's not yet known what drug the pills may contain.

Three people were arrested.

Edgar Acevedo and Ericsson Delalcazar were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. A third suspect is yet to be charged.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island