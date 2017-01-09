A hazardous situation

Photo: DriveBC

A crashed transport truck loaded with hazardous materials caused the closure Sunday night of the Coquihalla Connector.

The highway was closed in both directions for hours near Sunset Main at 7:45 p.m. as emergency crews waited for an environmental response team to assess the scene for potential hazards.

They were able to confirm hours later that the load hadn't been compromised, and they reopened the highway at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"RCMP ask that drivers travelling over the Coquihalla adjust their speeds, drive carefully and proceed with caution through the area of Sunset Main," says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey. "As crews will return to the scene today during daylight hours to recover the semi-tractor trailer unit."

RCMP and Transport Canada continue to investigate.

Police ask witnesses to contact RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-980-5353.