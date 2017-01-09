37392

BC  

A hazardous situation

- | Story: 185548

A crashed transport truck loaded with hazardous materials caused the closure Sunday night of the Coquihalla Connector.

The highway was closed in both directions for hours near Sunset Main at 7:45 p.m. as emergency crews waited for an environmental response team to assess the scene for potential hazards.

They were able to confirm hours later that the load hadn't been compromised, and they reopened the highway at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"RCMP ask that drivers travelling over the Coquihalla adjust their speeds, drive carefully and proceed with caution through the area of Sunset Main," says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey. "As crews will return to the scene today during daylight hours to recover the semi-tractor trailer unit."

 

RCMP and Transport Canada continue to investigate. 

Police ask witnesses to contact RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-980-5353.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38024
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm

Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017

Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports world are here! World’s Fastest 180 Hit In Competition untitled...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am
A wire spool rolling down the highway
Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...

35733