$46M boost for UVic

The federal government has invested $46 million in a world-leading ocean sciences facility at the University of Victoria.

The university says the five-year investment from the Canada Foundation for Innovation will ensure that Ocean Networks Canada can continue to lead the world in ocean observatory science.

The group is a pioneer in ocean observatories that stream live data 24 hours a day to researchers across the country and around the world.

The growing network of observatories in the Strait of Georgia, along coastal British Columbia and in the Arctic allow scientists to study deep-sea ecosystems, plate tectonics and tsunamis.

The facility says the observations collected by researchers have wide-ranging applications in areas including climate change, earthquakes, pollution, port security and shipping.

President Kate Moran says human pressures are impacting the ocean at an ever-increasing pace and understanding the change is vital to ensuring a sustainable future.

