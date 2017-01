Photo: CTV

An ex-conservation officer who made headlines for refusing to kill two orphaned bear cubs in 2015 has dropped out of the race to represent a Vancouver Island riding for the NDP.

Bryce Casavant withdrew from the NDP nomination race on Saturday.

Casavant tweeted his decision and said he would provide more details later.

Casavant announced in August he hoped to secure the NDP nomination in Courtenay-Comox in this spring's provincial election.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island