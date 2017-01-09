Connector reopens

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

Drive BC reports Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, reopened to traffic at 2:23 a.m.

The highway was closed for a stretch of 77 kilometres between Merritt and Pennask Summit due to a vehicle incident.

No word has been released by authorities on the nature of the crash or the severity of any injuries.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 p.m.

The Coquihalla Connector is reportedly closed due to a car crash.

The highway is closed in both directions, from Merritt to the Pennask Summit, though there is an alternate route through Highway 5A to Highway 3.

DriveBC does not have an estimated time of opening, but is expected to update at 10 p.m.

It's unclear at this point how many cars are involved in the crash or its severity.

Castanet will update when more information is available.