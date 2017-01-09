38252
38196

BC  

Connector reopens

- | Story: 185480

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

Drive BC reports Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, reopened to traffic at 2:23 a.m.

The highway was closed for a stretch of 77 kilometres between Merritt and Pennask Summit due to a vehicle incident.

No word has been released by authorities on the nature of the crash or the severity of any injuries.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 p.m.

The Coquihalla Connector is reportedly closed due to a car crash.

The highway is closed in both directions, from Merritt to the Pennask Summit, though there is an alternate route through Highway 5A to Highway 3.

DriveBC does not have an estimated time of opening, but is expected to update at 10 p.m.

It's unclear at this point how many cars are involved in the crash or its severity.

Castanet will update when more information is available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
37148
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38006
38182
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593


How to clear a road without a snowplow

How to clear a road without a snowplow

Must Watch
When you live in Northern Ontario, you know all the tricks about clearing snow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdQyuKb0HaA
thetango-dailydose-1206201678
Daily Dose – January 9, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-0106201787
Daily Dose – January 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll want to be seated for this gallery.
ed_sheeran_played_new_music_to_random_strangers_while_drunk.jpg
Ed Sheeran played new music to random strangers while drunk
Music
Ed Sheeran ended up playing his new music to strangers when he...
Cricket fielding gone wrong
Cricket fielding gone wrong
Must Watch
“Oh Full impact just where you don’t want it.”

35733