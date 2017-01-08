Early landing after odour

Photo: Contributed

A WestJet flight returning from Puerto Vallarta made an early landing at Comox Valley Airport on Saturday after smoke was reported on the flight.

Passengers on the flight started seeing smoke 90 minutes into the flight.

The flight, number 2181, had more than 100 travelling on it but no injuries were reported. The plane landed just before 11 p.m.

WestJet told CTV News that there was an “abnormal odour” in the cabin and that is why the plane landed.

"Out of an abundance of caution we did request emergency crews to be on scene although we did not declare an emergency into Comox,” WestJet said in a statement.

Al Rathburn, a passenger on the flight, said “we could smell it, I couldn’t see it, definitely the smell was there.”

Fire trucks arrived on scene but WesJet would not confirm if there was a presence of smoke in the cabin.

"The original aircraft has been inspected, resulting in a delay in departing Comox this morning, but is expected to depart this afternoon,” read the statement.

— with files from CTV News