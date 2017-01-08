Two stabbed in one night

Photo: CTV

Two separate stabbings in Vancouver sent two men to hospital.

Both violent attacks happened just blocks apart Saturday, but police said the two are not related.

The first attack happened at around 3 a.m. when an elderly man was stabbed in the back in the Entertainment District.

While police were dealing with that incident, a second man approached and said he had been stabbed at a location several blocks away.

Both men were taken to hospital and are expected to make full recoveries.

No suspects have been arrested.

- with files from CTV