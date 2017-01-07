No smoke alarms in blaze

38252
There were no smoke detectors in an East Vancouver home where fire claimed the life of a three-year-old child.

“It would appear at this time that the house did not have working smoke alarms,” Fire Capt. Jonathan Gormick told CTV. “We are looking over the evidence again and looking over the premise to make sure that that is in fact true.”

The fire was sparked by a space heater, Thursday. Relatives say the furnace had recently broken down.

Ten family members lived in the home. 

The blaze started near the girl’s bed, fire officials say.

Her mother was only able to escape with one of the twins, who she had just put down for a nap.

The woman suffered serious burns to her hands. The surviving children were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

