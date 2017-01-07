Treetop kitty rescue

Photo: CTV

Bubba the cat was rescued by firefighters after spending three days 100 feet up a tree.

“I think a coyote chased him up, I'm not sure. But I'm so sad because it's breaking my heart – I love him so much and I want him to come down," owner Lori Hemmingson told CTV before firefighters lowered the cat to safety Friday night.

Neighbours gathered to watch the treetop drama.

They eventually managed to collar the kitty and reunite him with his worried owner.

"Thank you so much! I got my baby,” Hemmingson said as she cuddled her pet.

– with files from CTV Vancouver