Photo: CTV

A kite surfer in distress off the shore of Victoria was rescued from the water, Saturday.

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team responded after the man’s equipment malfunctioned.

He was seen bobbing in the water, disconnected from his board, about 300 metres from shore.

The man was uninjured in the incident.

He said the currents were switching, and he was making little progress before the rescuers showed up.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island