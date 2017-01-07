37392
36358

BC  

More snow this weekend

- | Story: 185411

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada, early Saturday afternoon, for B.C.'s South Coast.

According to the agency, an Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. Interior will continue to force cool air to the coast today.

A weak Pacific system will bring a band of light snow tonight and produce a couple of centimetres of accumulation by Sunday morning.

Later Sunday, a stronger Pacific front will arrive on the coast. With cool air still in place, a mix of snow and rain will begin Sunday afternoon.

Over coastal areas, snowfall accumulation is expected to be small and precipitation will likely change completely to rain Sunday evening.

Areas prone to cool outflow winds from the Interior, such as the Fraser Valley and Squamish, may not change to rain at all resulting in higher snow accumulations.

There is also a a risk of freezing rain in the outflow prone areas and over Metro Vancouver.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, go here.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38138
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138


Hammer Trick

Hammer Trick

Must Watch
There’s a debate about whether or not this is real. You decide.
adam_driver_remembers_carrie_fishers_bright_spirit_and_generous_energy.jpg
Adam Driver remembers Carrie Fisher’s ‘bright spirit and generous energy’
Showbiz
Adam Driver has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...
Sorry!
Best of Seven – Board Games
Galleries
Well, here we are deep in winter hibernation mode. What’s...
Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle
Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle
Must Watch
If you’ve found that the hardest part of riding a...
ryan_seacrest_mariah_careys_televised_concert_drama_was_unfortunate.jpg
Ryan Seacrest: ‘Mariah Carey’s televised concert drama was unfortunate’
Music
TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has broken his silence...

37436
36358