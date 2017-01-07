More snow this weekend

Photo: CTV

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada, early Saturday afternoon, for B.C.'s South Coast.

According to the agency, an Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. Interior will continue to force cool air to the coast today.

A weak Pacific system will bring a band of light snow tonight and produce a couple of centimetres of accumulation by Sunday morning.



Later Sunday, a stronger Pacific front will arrive on the coast. With cool air still in place, a mix of snow and rain will begin Sunday afternoon.

Over coastal areas, snowfall accumulation is expected to be small and precipitation will likely change completely to rain Sunday evening.

Areas prone to cool outflow winds from the Interior, such as the Fraser Valley and Squamish, may not change to rain at all resulting in higher snow accumulations.

There is also a a risk of freezing rain in the outflow prone areas and over Metro Vancouver.



To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, go here.