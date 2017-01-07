Shelter from the cold

37392

Much is being done in B.C. this winter to ensure people in need of shelter have access to safe, warm places to stay.

The provincial government has added close to 540 additional temporary shelter spaces in 16 communities, including more than 300 beds in Vancouver.

Most of these shelters are open 24/7 and provide three meals a day.

They are also spending $1.6 million to support more than 1,000 emergency shelter spaces throughout the province that are activated when local communities issue an extreme weather alert.

The average capacity for these shelters is about 60 per cent.

In Vancouver, the average capacity is 57 per cent.

At times that the emergency shelter capacity has come close to being full in a community, they have provided additional funding for more beds.

In addition, they recently extended funding for more than 115 winter shelter spaces in Vancouver to allow them to remain open seven nights a week.

This includes keeping three shelters that were only opening during periods of severe weather open every night until the end of January.

Including the permanent, year-round shelter beds in B.C., there are more than 3,700 shelter spaces available in communities throughout the province.

To view a map of emergency shelters in B.C., go here.

 


 

