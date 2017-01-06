Arrest in robbery spree

Photo: Contributed

RCMP say they've connected a robbery spree in Chilliwack to an arrest made in Abbotsford.

Police say the first robbery occurred on Dec. 19 at a store in Chilliwack.

Police searched the area for a man who witnesses say ran off with cash taken from the store's employee, but were unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

A string of eight more robberies were reported at area businesses between Dec. 26 and 30.

On New Years' Day, police in Abbotsford arrested a 28-year-old man from Chilliwack as part of another robbery investigation.

Mounties say the suspect appears to be connected with the previous robberies, and officers are working with Crown counsel to recommend charges.