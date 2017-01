Photo: CTV

After nine weeks, residents of a Burnaby apartment building finally have heat.

Residents of Woodway Place say their boiler has finally been fixed.

They didn't have hot water either during the ordeal.

Some residents tell CTV they are considering legal action.

They complained for weeks to management to fix the boiler.

The building is operated by Omni Group company Capilano Property Management Services.

– with files from CTV Vancouver