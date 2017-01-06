37392

Stop stealing sand

Stealing a pail of beach sand is not is not going to help Metro Vancouver's road salt shortage and it could cause you to lose money out of your own pocket.

Vancouver Park Board staff sent out a warning after a report of someone removing sand from Kitsilano Beach this week.

Park director Howard Normann described the alleged sand stealing as a "very creative idea," but an illegal one all the same.

"It is against our park bylaw to remove soil, rock, sand, plants, anything from our facilities and we do not want people taking sand from our beaches," Normann said.

The report came as many home owners have not been able to get their hands on salt to help clear their sidewalks, even thought there has been three days of handouts at select fire halls across the city.

Normann said if people want to apply sand instead of salt, they need to buy it.

"Sand is fine, it sticks to the ice and helps people from slipping, but I'm recommending we not take sand from our beaches. There are other places to get sand," he said.

Park rangers have been helping with ice-clearing efforts so they haven't witnessed any sand thefts first-hand, but Normann said they are back patrolling the beaches now.

"Of course, one bucket at a time you think oh, no big deal," he said. "But as you've noticed with the salt issue, one thing leads to another and next thing we're going to have 50 trucks lined up and we're going to have somebody with a Bobcat loading all our sand up."

The minimum fine for removing sand from a Vancouver beach is $50, while the maximum is a whopping $2,000.

With files from CTV Vancouver 

