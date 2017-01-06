Shots fired between cars

Photo: RCMP

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting incident in Newton.

Police are following up after reports of shots fired between two vehicles about 1 p.m. Friday.

The incident occurred near 121a Street and 75th Avenue. The two vehicles fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Service and Police Dog Services are all working on the case.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance.

Police believe it was a targeted incident. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.