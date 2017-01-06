38252

BC  

Shots fired between cars

- | Story: 185361

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting incident in Newton.

Police are following up after reports of shots fired between two vehicles about 1 p.m. Friday.

The incident occurred near 121a Street and 75th Avenue. The two vehicles fled the scene prior to police arriving. 

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Service and Police Dog Services are all working on the case.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance. 

Police believe it was a targeted incident. No injuries have been reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-18-22-pm

TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016

Galleries
Back for 2017, it’s the best gifs of the week! The birth of a supervillain In Australia, even the sky wants to kill you Guy...
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-2-46-40-pm
TGIF Gifs – January 6, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Did we mention we like dogs? untitled untitled And……
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
You can see the frustration of the mascot…
Must Watch
People falling down is truly the purest form of humor.
nicole_kidman_and_keith_urban_tell_kids_its_kissy_kissy_time_to_get_privacy.jpg
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tell kids it’s ‘kissy kissy time’ to get privacy
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman is surprisingly upfront with her children when it...
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Guy flying his drone up a mountain, gets amazing footage
Must Watch
This isn’t one of those cheap drones you walk out of Best...

37351