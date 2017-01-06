Heaters sparked deadly fire

37392

Vancouver fire officials believe space heaters caused a fire that killed a two-and-a-half-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief John McKearney says investigators have traced the blaze to two space heaters near the child's bed.

He says the house also did not have any working smoke alarms.

Three other family members, a mother and two other children, were able to escape.

McKearney says they are being treated in hospital for serious burns and smoke inhalation.

He says the house was "fairly well involved" by the time fire crews arrived at the home on the city's east side, but the response was not delayed by icy roads in the neighbourhood.

Forty-five firefighters, along with police and arson investigators, responded to the fire.

