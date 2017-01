Photo: USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude 5.1 earthquake off the B.C. coast.

The quake struck at 8:52 a.m. local time, 196 kilometres west of Port Hardy, on Vancouver Island.

It was measured at depth of 11 km.

There is no word yet on potential tsunami danger.

The area offshore of Vancouver Island is where the Pacific, North America and Juan de Fuca tectonic plates meet.