38252

BC  

BC firm going to asteroid

- | Story: 185297

NASA has chosen a Canadian company to build a spacecraft platform that will venture to a metallic asteroid called 16 Psyche.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates, headquartered in Richmond, says the contract is expected to be worth $100 million when finalized (US$75 million).

Its SSL unit in Palo Alto, Calif., will provide a spacecraft platform equipped with a high-power solar electric propulsion system.

NASA says the spacecraft is expected to be launched in 2023, pass by Mars two years later, and arrive at Psyche in 2030.

The U.S. space agency says the asteroid is about 210 kilometres in diameter and thought to be primarily made of metallic iron and nickel, similar to Earth's core.

MacDonald, Dettwiler is the supplier of the robotic system used aboard the International Space Station and the Canadarm used in NASA's retired Space Shuttle program.

It's also involved in a variety of high-technology businesses including satellite-based data collection and information technology.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38231
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


thetango-dailydose-0105201700

Daily Dose – January 6, 2017

Daily Dose
You have the right to view this gallery
thetango-dailydose-0105201708
Daily Dose – January 6, 2017
Daily Dose
The lesson learned is to take more chances
jamie_foxx_dont_mess_with_my_girls_or_youll_have_me_to_deal_with.jpg
Jamie Foxx: ‘Don’t mess with my girls or you’ll have me to deal with’
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx would “tear somebody’s head off” if...
thetango-tipjars-0105201786
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money
Galleries
Admit it, you would throw some money into these tip jars.
thetango-tipjars-0105201776
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money (2)
Galleries
The Tango needs to set up a retail location strictly for the sake...

34253
36358