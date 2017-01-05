'Phantom Shovel' is here

Photo: CTV Vancouver

A Port Moody resident is taking things into his own hands, as officials across Metro Vancouver are grilled for failing to keep icy sidewalks safe for pedestrians.

Peter Bigby has been wielding an axe and clearing any icy sidewalk he can find, while calling out the people who haven't done their own part.

Bigby told CTV Vancouver he calls himself "The Phantom Shovel." His enemy: "A fairly thick layer of ice that's resulted from a few weeks of negligence."

He’s been filming his quest and posting to social media.

In one post, he is clearing ice from the sidewalk outside a police station.

"I wonder how long I can hang out outside the police station swinging an axe, shovelling their snow before they come out and help me," Bigby says in the video. "We'll find out."

Meanwhile, Port Moody Mayor Mike Clay said they are doing everything they can, working hard since Dec. 5 against an overwhelming amount of ice.

"That's a month of clearing the sidewalks and clearing the streets," he said. "I wish there were 1,200 Phantom Shovels out there."

The city says they have not issued any bylaw tickets to residents for failing to keep sidewalks clear, but some have received warnings.

Bigby says he will continue his fight, and encouraged others to consider doing a little extra as well.

"Just a little bit of chipping in from everyone would really make a huge difference," he said.

with files from CTV Vancouver