Child dies in home fire

A child has died in a house fire on Vancouver's east side and five family members rescued from the residence are in hospital.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick of Vancouver Fire and Rescue could not provide an age or gender of the child who died.

He says two other children and three adults who survived suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

Gormick says firefighters arrived to see flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the home.

A Vancouver city councillor who lives nearby knows the family, and says the entire “street is devastated”

"This is really tough… I say hi to them every morning. Great kids, always outside playing," Kerry Jang said, tearing up.

Gormick says 45 firefighters, along with police and arson investigators are on the scene, but it's too early to say what caused the blaze.

with files from CTV Vancouver 

