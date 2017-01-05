Rare treat for Vancouverites

Photo: CTV

For the first time in 20 years, Vancouver residents can safely pond skate.

The parks board says ice on Trout Lake is thick enough to support skaters – at least 15 centimetres.

Located in East Vancouver's John Hendry Park, dozens of eager skaters took to the ice, Thursday.

The ice thickness will be monitored daily.

The Trout Lake Community Centre is open during the day for users to warm up.

But the parks board warns other ponds in the city are not safe to skate on.

Skaters at the Vanier Park pond have been ignoring warning signs. And already this winter, someone fell through the ice on Trout Lake on New Year's Eve.

– with files from CTV Vancouver