Dr. put cam in the loo

A Saanich doctor attempted to secretly record his staff using the washroom.

Dr. Mark David Thiessen pleaded guilty to secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place, CTV reports.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Thiessen set up a camera in a bathroom at his clinic in 2015.

A female staff member found the cellphone near the toilet. 

Court heard Thiessen attempted suicide later that day.

The Crown is asking for a suspended sentence and 12 months of probation.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

