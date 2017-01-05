Dr. put cam in the loo

Photo: Facebook
A Saanich doctor attempted to secretly record his staff using the washroom.
Dr. Mark David Thiessen pleaded guilty to secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place, CTV reports.
Prosecutors said Thursday that Thiessen set up a camera in a bathroom at his clinic in 2015.
A female staff member found the cellphone near the toilet.
Court heard Thiessen attempted suicide later that day.
The Crown is asking for a suspended sentence and 12 months of probation.
– with files from CTV Vancouver Island