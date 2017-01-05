Record ambulance calls

Photo: Jon Manchester

BC Ambulance received 1,833 calls for help on Dec. 31, the highest ever recorded by the agency.

Paramedics say the month as a whole was extremely challenging for first responders for a couple of reasons.

Linda Lupini of B.C. Health Services says the deadly drug overdose epidemic continues to tax members because ambulance crews must respond to those calls very quickly.

She says cold weather that's left streets icy has also had an impact as a high number of people reported falls, and that's increased calls by more than 50 per cent.