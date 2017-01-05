38252

BC  

Are you losing heat?

- | Story: 185238

Vancouver has launched a project to determine if thermal imaging of homes could help residents identify heat loss and save on energy costs.

The city says thermal images show the temperature over the surface of a house and that a bright yellow colour would indicate heat leaks that may require improved insulation or better windows.

A dark blue colour would appear over a cold surface, suggesting heat is not escaping from a home.

The city says in a release that research from the universities of British Columbia and Calgary indicates that thermal imaging of homes could be a reasonably accurate tool to identify where a home is losing heat.

Vancouver's thermal imaging pilot project involving detached homes in five neighbourhoods is expected to start in mid-January, and homeowners of older residences are expected to gain the most from the program that also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The city says detached houses account for 31 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from energy use and that several jurisdictions in the United States, and London in the United Kingdom, have started thermal imaging projects.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36282
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38083


thetango-tipjars-0105201786

Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money

Galleries
Admit it, you would throw some money into these tip jars.
thetango-tipjars-0105201776
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money (2)
Galleries
The Tango needs to set up a retail location strictly for the sake...
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Must Watch
Interesting how each person has such wildly different styles.
amber_heard_accuses_johnny_depp_of_punishing_her_with_drawn_out_divorce_battle.jpg
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of ‘punishing’ her with drawn out divorce battle
Showbiz
Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of punishing her by drawing...
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his...

37436