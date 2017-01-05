37392
37302

BC  

3 charged in steroid bust

- | Story: 185226

Three B.C. residents face charges after an investigation that officials say broke up an alleged anabolic steroid smuggling and distribution ring.

The Canada Border Services Agency says 33 kilograms of powdered anabolic steroids and prescription drugs have been seized, along with 22 litres of liquid steroids and 1,800 capsules, including more than 300 fentanyl pills.

The agency says in a news release its investigation began in March 2014 after officers noticed multiple shipments containing anabolic steroids and other import controlled substances awaiting customs clearance at Vancouver International Airport.

Arrests were made in the case on Nov. 25.

Matthew Anderson of Maple Ridge, Kailea Ridsdale of Pitt Meadows and Brian McEathron of Mission have been charged with smuggling and possession of unlawfully imported goods under the Customs Act, and importation and possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

McEathron and Anderson are also facing criminal charges for the unsafe storage of firearms, while McEathron is facing a criminal charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and Anderson is accused of the production of anabolic steroids.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38232
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38232


Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his mouth.
nicki_minaj_confirms_split_from_meek_mill.jpg
Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill
Music
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper boyfriend Meek...
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Must Watch
This sincerely warms our cockles, which we thought were forever...
thetango-bestofseven-0104201768
Best of Seven – Yoga Pants
Galleries
You just can’t argue with the power of yoga pants. Vote for...
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Must Watch
This actually made me nervous hearing him absolutely destroying...

37098