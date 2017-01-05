'No threat to public'

38252
The lawyer for a man entrapped by police into masterminding a terror plot says it is not necessary to place her client under a peace bond because a B.C. Supreme Court judge has already ruled the man poses no threat to the public.

Marilyn Sandford, counsel for John Nuttall, told a provincial court judge at a hearing deciding the issue of a peace bond that the lower court doesn't have the authority to rule on an issue that has already been settled.

In June 2015, a B.C. Supreme Court jury found Nuttall and his common-law wife Amanda Korody guilty of terrorism-related charges after they planted what they thought were explosives at the provincial legislature on Canada Day in 2013.

Justice Catherine Bruce overturned those verdicts last year in a scathing decision that said the RCMP had manipulated the naive and marginalized former heroin addicts into carrying out the bomb plot.

The Crown has said the pair still pose a threat to the public and should be placed under a peace bond, though they have not yet specified what conditions they should be held under.

Nuttall and Korody are currently under bail conditions forbidding them from visiting the B.C. legislature, the Canadian Forces Base in Esquimalt and any synagogue or Jewish school.

