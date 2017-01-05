38252

BC  

Some to be cut off from 911

- | Story: 185216

If you have a cellphone that runs on the older Code Division Multiple Access network, you will not be able to call 911 starting Jan. 31.  

The Vancouver Police Department issued a reminder Thursday, stating voice, text and data communication to 911 will no longer be available on cell phones on CDMA.

“Mobile phones that run on the older CDMA network will no longer be active, as the third-party carrier who provides the CDMA technology in B.C. will be discontinuing its service,” said Sgt. Randy Fincham in an email.

In recent years, repurposed CDMA phones were handed out to vulnerable members of the community to provide them with access to 911.

“Users of those phones will no longer be able to call 911 through the phones emergency function,” said Fincham.

A few phone carriers in the United States, including Verizon and Sprint, still use the CDMA network but most countries operate on the Global System for Mobile (GSM).

If your phone has a removable SIM card, it’s likely it’s on a GSM network and will still have access to 911.

