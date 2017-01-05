No heat for nine weeks

Photo: CTV

Despite over two months of complaints to management, residents of a Burnaby apartment building say they still have no heat or hot water.

The building's boiler broke about nine weeks ago at 1859 Woodway Pl., according to residents, who say they've been trying to get the issue fixed for weeks.

But repeat calls to management, run by Onni Group company Capilano Property Management Services, have been fruitless, so far, leaving tenants without heat for the holidays, according to resident Sarah Sexsmith.

"It's been handled extremely badly," she told CTV News. "There was nothing over the holidays, it was freezing cold."

Management appeared to be on the job in the middle of December – six weeks after residents allegedly began complaining – with a sign in the lobby saying a part has been ordered for the boiler.

While a plumber finally showed up on Jan. 3, according to Sexsmith, the building goes without heat, though a new sign has been posted saying the issue will be fixed on Thursday.

Sexsmith hopes for an apology and some of her money back later this month, when she brings the issue to a hearing with the Residential Tenancy Branch.

But bringing her issue to the branch – and to the media – may have incurred some backlash from the management, when she asked to be put up in a hotel.

"I went and spoke to them (management) yesterday and they basically said no, they're not going to because I went on the news and went to the Residential Tenancy Branch," she said.

Repeated attempts to contact Onni Group went unanswered.

– with files from CTV Vancouver