City sues own mayor

Photo: Google Street View

Nanaimo has launched a lawsuit against its own mayor, alleging he shared confidential information with a former staff member who was preparing to sue the municipality.

A document filed in B.C. Supreme Court says Mayor Bill McKay breached his duties by providing Marilyn Smith with a private email from the city's chief administrative officer to council outlining concerns related to the administrative assistant's employment history.

The mayor wasn't immediately available for comment and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

The legal action is the latest development in a protracted squabble between McKay and council members that became public last November when councillors asked the RCMP to investigate the mayor.

A spokeswoman says the RCMP opened a file on McKay after council alleged the mayor failed to property declare gifts he had received in his role as a public official, breaching financial disclosure obligations.

Multiple media reports at the time cited the mayor saying he had done nothing wrong and that council's actions were based on speculation and innuendo that were intended to discredit and humiliate him.