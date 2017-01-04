37392

BC  

City sues own mayor

- | Story: 185140

Nanaimo has launched a lawsuit against its own mayor, alleging he shared confidential information with a former staff member who was preparing to sue the municipality.

A document filed in B.C. Supreme Court says Mayor Bill McKay breached his duties by providing Marilyn Smith with a private email from the city's chief administrative officer to council outlining concerns related to the administrative assistant's employment history.

The mayor wasn't immediately available for comment and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

The legal action is the latest development in a protracted squabble between McKay and council members that became public last November when councillors asked the RCMP to investigate the mayor.

A spokeswoman says the RCMP opened a file on McKay after council alleged the mayor failed to property declare gifts he had received in his role as a public official, breaching financial disclosure obligations.

Multiple media reports at the time cited the mayor saying he had done nothing wrong and that council's actions were based on speculation and innuendo that were intended to discredit and humiliate him.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
36282
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38132
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38231


thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201740

Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017

Galleries
Weirdness comes in all shapes, sizes, and packages…
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201728
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Worlds are starting to collide.
screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-2-57-35-pm
Arsenal striker scores an unbelievable goal
Must Watch
It’s the first day of 2017 and Arsenal’s Olivier...
debra_messing_quashes_will_grace_revival_rumors.jpg
Debra Messing quashes Will & Grace revival rumors
Showbiz
Debra Messing has shot down actor Leslie Jordan's comments...
thetango-movieposters-0103201717slider
Turning random people’s photos into movie posters
Galleries
Reddit user Your_Post_As_A_Movie has a special power, and...

37351