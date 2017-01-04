37392
B.C. inventor makes Forbes

A 19-year-old B.C. inventor has made Forbes' 30 under 30 list.

Ann Makosinski, a second-year student at the University of British Colombia has already received numerous accolades for her work. She was named in Time's 30 Under 30 list in 2013, and she won first place in her age group at the Google Science Fair in 2013. 

Makosinski is best known for two inventions. She invented the Hollow Flashlight, a device that converts body heat into electricity to power an LED lightbulb. Makosinski came up with the idea after she learned that a friend living in the Philippines fell behind in school because she didn’t have light to study at night.

She later developed the e-Drink, a mug that uses thermoelectric generators to harness excess heat from coffee to power a phone or music device.

The invention landed her a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she showed off her creation.

- with files from CTV Vancouver

