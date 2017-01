Photo: CTV

Police are investigating a Maple Ridge shooting.

A woman was shot inside a home on Dewdney Trunk Road Tuesday night.

RCMP say her injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The shooter is a man, and police say the incident appears to be targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses, and a K-9 unit is searching the area.

– with files from CTV Vancouver