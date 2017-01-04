Cold sets energy record

Photo: Getty Images

As the mercury drops, energy consumption goes up – and with a winter freeze gripping the province, energy use has reached record levels.

On Jan. 3 between 5 and 6 p.m., BC Hydro set a record for power consumption when demand for electricity peaked at 10,126 megawatts.

That breaks the previous record that was in place for more than a decade.

BC Hydro records the highest demand for electricity in the winter months between 4 and 8 p.m. on weekday evenings, when the majority of British Columbians come home, turn up the heat, switch on the lights, do laundry and make dinner.

Demand for electricity is expected to remain high as the cold snap continues.

Residential energy consumption can increase, on average, by 88 per cent in the colder, darker months.

Hydro reminds customers there are simple ways to save power: