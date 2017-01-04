DND wants to sell landmark

Photo: Greg Reschke

A Victoria suburb is interested in acquiring a local landmark from the Department of National Defence.

The DND wants to divest the Royal Roads University lands, which have belonged to the military since 1940.

The former Hatley Park estate was purchased for military use, and the stately old manor has since been used by many movie production crews.

Colwood Mayor Carol Hamilton says the municipality is very interested in acquiring part of property.

The Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations also hope to regain the lands.

