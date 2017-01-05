Homebuyers tap parents

Photo: Contributed

More than ever, first-time homebuyers in B.C. are tapping into the bank of mom and dad.

That's the conclusion drawn from a survey of BC Notaries conducted in December.

According to the survey, first-time buyers are using financial support from their parents for the downpayment more than in previous years.

And, with the introduction of new federal lending regulation in October, those percentages are often higher.

“It’s great to see that many first-time buyers are finding ways to get their first home, despite rising prices,” said Tammy Morin Nakashima, a notary in Richmond and president of The Society of Notaries Public of BC.

“Regardless of the market or regulatory conditions, the most important consideration is that young buyers understand all of the short- and long-term costs that may apply to buying and owning a home. These factors need to be considered when you’re deciding what you can afford and how to structure the purchase. Notaries work closely with realtors, mortgage brokers and others to help explain these considerations.”

While first-time home purchases showed the largest increase in the Okanagan-Kamloops (44 per cent) over other regions of the province, those buyers who got help in making the downpayment went down locally.

In the Okanagan-Kamloops region, 67 per cent of new buyers got help with the downpayment, down from 83 per cent the previous year.