Scrambling for road salt

The same day firehalls in Vancouver began handing out free road salt, several ran out.

The city has been gripped by unseasonably cold weather and icy streets and sidewalks.

That prompted the city to offer free salt to residents, who were told Tuesday they could pick up two buckets full at 10 fire stations, as long as they brought their own bucket and shovel.

The giveaway wasn't supposed to start until today, but by Tuesday evening several had run out.

"I think we anticipated that the demand would be high, but maybe not quite this high," Vancouver Fire Rescue Capt. Jonathan Gormick told CTV.

The halls are expected to be restocked daily. 

At the Venables Street station, about 150 people lined up to wait for the arrival of more salt.

Road maintenance crews have already used 7,000 tonnes of salt in Vancouver – seven times the amount usually used all winter.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

