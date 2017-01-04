37392

BC  

Climber shuts down bridge

A police incident closed down the Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver during the morning commute.

Details are few at this time, but the bridge was shut down completely due to an incident unfolding at the north end of the span.

Unconfirmed reports are it involves a person climbing the bridge, which appears to be confirmed by photos shared on Twitter.

The incident caused a major rush on the Seabus between North Vancouver and downtown as drivers were unable to get across Burrard Inlet into the city core.

