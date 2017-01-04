Price is Right for B.C.

Photo: CTV

A B.C. couple tested their luck on The Price is Right, Tuesday.

They didn't win it all, but they walked away with priceless memories.

Comox residents Frank and Denise Meyer made it on the game show while on a trip to California.

"It's been around for 40 years, so we've kind of been watching since we were little kids," Denise said. "It was pretty exciting… nothing but screaming the whole time."

When they received their free tickets a few months ago, the Meyers began binge watching the show to get their skills up to speed. They also made a strategy.

The plan: to print custom T-shirts, one of which read "Moustache Power," a reference to Frank's distinctive handlebar moustache.

And it worked. Frank was called up to compete, ultimately winning a new stereo system.

– with files from CTV Vancouver