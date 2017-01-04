37392
36358

BC  

Price is Right for B.C.

- | Story: 185086

A B.C. couple tested their luck on The Price is Right, Tuesday.

They didn't win it all, but they walked away with priceless memories. 

Comox residents Frank and Denise Meyer made it on the game show while on a trip to California. 

"It's been around for 40 years, so we've kind of been watching since we were little kids," Denise said. "It was pretty exciting… nothing but screaming the whole time."

When they received their free tickets a few months ago, the Meyers began binge watching the show to get their skills up to speed. They also made a strategy.

The plan: to print custom T-shirts, one of which read "Moustache Power," a reference to Frank's distinctive handlebar moustache.

And it worked. Frank was called up to compete, ultimately winning a new stereo system.

– with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36282
38138
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Incredible chocolate art

Incredible chocolate art

Must Watch
Amaury Guichon is a pastry chef at Jean Philippe Patisserie in Las Vegas and he makes chocolate look as good as it tastes. From...
janet_jackson_welcomes_first_child.jpg
Janet Jackson welcomes first child
Music
R&B superstar Janet Jackson is celebrating 2017 as a...
NBA player shoots underhanded free-throw
NBA player shoots underhanded free-throw
Must Watch
If it looks stupid but works, it ain’t stupid…
Dr. Seuss – Putting Rhymes to Good Use
Dr. Seuss – Putting Rhymes to Good Use
Must Watch
A quick look at the work of the most influential writer in...
thetango-dailydose-0103201788
Daily Dose – January 4, 2017
Daily Dose
We’re breaking all the rules in today’s Daily Dose!

35762