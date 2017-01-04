37392

BC  

Stabbed cyclist collapses

RCMP are investigating a stabbing that occurred overnight in Surrey.

Police noticed a cyclist collapse about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, near 148th Street and Ashby Place.

The male collapsed on the road, and was found to be suffering from two stab wounds.  

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.  

The had just left a home on the 14700 block of 84A Avenue. Police went to the home and determined an argument had erupted there.  

A 43-year-old resident of Surrey was taken into custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers.

35762