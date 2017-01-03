37392
Granny the orca has died

What is believed to be the oldest member of an endangered southern orca pod has died.

Granny, as she was affectionately called, was last spotted by Ken Balcomb of the Center for Whale Research on Oct. 12 swimming north in Haro Strait.

Balcomb says the killer whale was considered officially missing from the population by the end of the year, and is now believed to be deceased.

It’s unclear what killed her, but the whale, who was officially called J2, was estimated to be around 105 years old.

“We have now seen J2 thousands of times in the past forty years, and in recent years she has been in the lead of J pod virtually every time that she has been seen by anyone,” wrote Balcomb. “She is one of only a few ‘resident’ whales for which we do not know the precise age because she was born long before our study began.”

Southern resident killer whales were placed on the endangered animals list in 2005.

- with files from CTV

