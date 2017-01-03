More snow on the way

Photo: CTV

It's not over yet.

As Lower Mainland residents deal with the recent snowfall, more of the white stuff is on the way - possibly a lot more.

Environment Canada is predicting another significant snowfall with a chance of snow starting Friday and carrying on through the weekend. Meteorologist Matt MacDonald said the snow is likely to last three or four days.

"It might be the most snow we've seen so far this season," he told CTV News on Tuesday.

More precise estimates are not yet available and the forecast could change before Friday, so MacDonald advises residents of the area to keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days.

"There's definitely a potential for more snowfall warnings this weekend," he said.

The City of Vancouver has put construction projects on hold so hundreds of additional staff can be deployed to address wintry conditions. With some stores sold out of salt required to clear sidewalks, 10 of Vancouver's fire halls will be giving out bags to those who can't find it anywhere else.

The arctic air mass expected to bring more snow to the area is also responsible for temperatures that are already between five and 10 degrees colder than the seasonal norm, MacDonald explained.

And those cold temperatures are turning slushy streets into an icy mess.

The chilly temperatures are expected to last through Wednesday morning, with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h developing in the evening in Howe Sound, and 70 km/h until Wednesday in the Fraser Valley.

The average high for Jan. 3 in Vancouver is 5.7 C, but Tuesday's high was around the freezing mark, and the low was -7.

