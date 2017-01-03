City hands out free salt

37392
Vancouver is offering its residents buckets of free road salt thanks to uncharacteristically cold and snowy winter weather, which has made some sidewalks and streets in the usually temperate city treacherously icy.

Jerry Dobrovolny, general manager for engineering services, says 10 fire halls will have de-icing salt available starting Wednesday for residents who can't find any at local stores.

The city has already gone through 7,000 tonnes of salt, which is seven times the average amount used in each of the last two years.

Dobrovolny says snow removal cost the city $2.5 million last month.

He says all non-emergency construction has been shut down and more than 300 city workers have been reassigned to help with salting, sanding and clearing neighbourhood streets.

They are also helping with refuse collection, and enforcing a bylaw that requires businesses and residents to clear their walkways by 10 a.m. the day after a snowstorm.

